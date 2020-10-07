Menu
2012 BMW M5

135,658 KM

Details Description

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 BMW M5

2012 BMW M5

4.4L,M-POWER 560HP,NAV,360CAM,HEATED VENTED SEATS,

2012 BMW M5

4.4L,M-POWER 560HP,NAV,360CAM,HEATED VENTED SEATS,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

135,658KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6202146
  Stock #: PC6382
  VIN: WBSFV9C55CC772318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6382
  • Mileage 135,658 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW M5 | 4.4L M-POWER 560HP | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG | HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | ACTIVE MASSAGE DRIVER SEAT | COMFORT ACCESS | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR WINDOW SHADES | PUSH START BUTTON | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE











This 2012 BMW M5 sedan is the ULTIMATE DRIVING machine for those looking for the perfect blend of performance, style, and luxury. Great for adventurous individuals and families, it features a powerful 4.4L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine delivering 560 exciting Horsepower with Seven-speed M double-clutch transmission . Sleek Silver exterior finish with light Ivory Leather interior and M spec Alloy Wheels gives this vehicle a unique and aggressive look. M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation system with 10.3'' high-resolution display, 360 Top View and Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Heads Up Display, plus Drivers Assistance (Blindspot, Lane Departure) allow you to command

the road in all conditions and situations.











Executive Package adds Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Sport Steering Wheel,4-Zone Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel for the best comfort for all your passengers. Also standard are comfort access, Paddle Shifters, Power sunroof, BMW Premium Sound, Sports M Multi-Fonction Seats (Power/Memory) allow you ride in comfort along with additional convenient features like Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, and much more. For safety this vehicle offers front, side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system











WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

