2012 BMW M5 | 4.4L M-POWER 560HP | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG | HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | ACTIVE MASSAGE DRIVER SEAT | COMFORT ACCESS | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR WINDOW SHADES | PUSH START BUTTON | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2012 BMW M5 sedan is the ULTIMATE DRIVING machine for those looking for the perfect blend of performance, style, and luxury. Great for adventurous individuals and families, it features a powerful 4.4L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine delivering 560 exciting Horsepower with Seven-speed M double-clutch transmission . Sleek Silver exterior finish with light Ivory Leather interior and M spec Alloy Wheels gives this vehicle a unique and aggressive look. M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation system with 10.3'' high-resolution display, 360 Top View and Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Heads Up Display, plus Drivers Assistance (Blindspot, Lane Departure) allow you to command
the road in all conditions and situations.
Executive Package adds Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Sport Steering Wheel,4-Zone Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel for the best comfort for all your passengers. Also standard are comfort access, Paddle Shifters, Power sunroof, BMW Premium Sound, Sports M Multi-Fonction Seats (Power/Memory) allow you ride in comfort along with additional convenient features like Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, and much more. For safety this vehicle offers front, side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
