2012 BMW X1

135,252 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

28i/AWD/NAV/CAM/PANSUN/NOACC/CERTIFIED

2012 BMW X1

28i/AWD/NAV/CAM/PANSUN/NOACC/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6367793
  • VIN: WBAVL1C59CVR76468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,252 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC LEATHER NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL PREMIUM PACKAGE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE LUMBAR SUPPORT HEADLIGHT WASHERS BI XENON HEADLIGHTS COMFORT ACCESS PARK DISTANCE CONTROL REAR KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH START STOP BUTTON POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER SEATS POWER HEATED MIRRORS ALLOY WHEELS CRUISE CONTROL AUTOMATIC TRUNK RELEASE COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSIGHT AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

 

647 627 56 00 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

