Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4398252
  2. 4398252
  3. 4398252
  4. 4398252
  5. 4398252
  6. 4398252
  7. 4398252
  8. 4398252
  9. 4398252
  10. 4398252
  11. 4398252
  12. 4398252
  13. 4398252
  14. 4398252
  15. 4398252
  16. 4398252
  17. 4398252
  18. 4398252
  19. 4398252
  20. 4398252
  21. 4398252
  22. 4398252
  23. 4398252
  24. 4398252
  25. 4398252
  26. 4398252
  27. 4398252
  28. 4398252
  29. 4398252
  30. 4398252
  31. 4398252
  32. 4398252
  33. 4398252
  34. 4398252
  35. 4398252
  36. 4398252
Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,530KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4398252
  • Stock #: PC5188
  • VIN: 5UXFG2C53CL779338
Exterior Colour
Ruby Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
xDRIVE35i | AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS







The BMW X6 xDrive35i combines sporty coupe styling with SUV versatility in a sleek and luxurious package. Featuring BMW's renowned 3.0L Twin Turbo Inline-6 Engine producing 300HP and 300 Torque and their xDrive All-Wheel-Drive so you'll command the road no matter the weather conditions. Coming in a Black Exterior and matching Black Interior. Other comforts and great features include Reverse Camera, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Heated Seats, Foglights, and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Radio data system
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Trailer hitch: ready
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Subwoofer: 2
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Taillights: adaptive
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Front struts
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Satellite communications: BMW Assist
  • Rear seat type: bucket
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Impact sensor: battery disconnect
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Hill holder control
  • Front brake diameter: 13.7
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Axle ratio: 3.15
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Total speakers: 12
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Rear headrests: fixed
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.6
  • Floor material: cargo area carpet
  • Wheel spokes: 5
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Leasing

2017 GMC Savana 2500...
 33,770 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover LR4 ...
 210,709 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 115,499 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Leasing

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message