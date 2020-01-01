2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA

xDRIVE35i | AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS















The BMW X6 xDrive35i combines sporty coupe styling with SUV versatility in a sleek and luxurious package. Featuring BMW's renowned 3.0L Twin Turbo Inline-6 Engine producing 300HP and 300 Torque and their xDrive All-Wheel-Drive so you'll command the road no matter the weather conditions. Coming in a Black Exterior and matching Black Interior. Other comforts and great features include Reverse Camera, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Heated Seats, Foglights, and much more!















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Radio data system

Rear door type: Liftgate

Heated windshield washer jets

Roll Stability Control

Push-Button Start

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Shift knob trim: alloy

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Trailer hitch: ready

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear seat folding: split

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Regenerative braking system

Armrests: rear folding

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Subwoofer: 2

Center console trim: alloy

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Taillights: adaptive

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Parking sensors: front

Front struts

Front suspension type: double ball joint

Satellite communications: BMW Assist

Rear seat type: bucket

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Impact sensor: battery disconnect

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Hill holder control

Front brake diameter: 13.7

Power windows: lockout button

Axle ratio: 3.15

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Total speakers: 12

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Rear headrests: fixed

Grille color: black with chrome accents

Rear brake diameter: 13.6

Floor material: cargo area carpet

Wheel spokes: 5

Rear wiper: with washer

Window defogger: rear

