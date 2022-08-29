$12,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2012 Buick Enclave
CXL2|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
- Listing ID: 9192466
- Stock #: J354627
- VIN: 5GAKVDED7CJ354627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5GAKVDED7CJ354627, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, 7 PASSENGERS, REMOTE STARTER, BOSE PREMIUM STEREO, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls, Towing Pkg., On-Star, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Chrome Roof Rack, Wood/Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
