$12,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Cadillac CTS
AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVI | REARCAM |PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DM5E39C0116164, PERFORMANCE, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Audio System (8 Speakers), Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Lumbar Support, Black on Grey Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
