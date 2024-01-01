Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DM5E39C0116164, PERFORMANCE, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Audio System (8 Speakers), Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Lumbar Support, Black on Grey Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 Cadillac CTS

75,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing


AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVI | REARCAM |PANOROOF

11927483



AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVI | REARCAM |PANOROOF

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DM5E39C0116164

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DM5E39C0116164, PERFORMANCE, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Audio System (8 Speakers), Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Lumbar Support, Black on Grey Leather, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto



2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371



+ taxes & licensing



647-260-0371

