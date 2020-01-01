2012 Cadillac CTS

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

CTS4 COUPE, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA....



Just in gorgeous CTS4 coupe performance package. Loaded with top quality luxury options including: All wheel drive, Navigation, backup camera, BOSE sound, Bluetooth, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, wood trim, blind spot assist and so much more. Incredible car and well kept both inside and out...



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

