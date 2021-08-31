+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2012 CADILLAC CTS-V | COUPE | RWD | 6.2L V8 | SUPERCHARGED | 556HP | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | BREMBO BRAKES | DUAL STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST | MEMORY PACKAGE | UNDERHOOD APPEARANCE PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | ONSTAR | REAR PARK ASSIST | AUTOMATIC CRASH RESPONSE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | RAIN SENSOR | KEYLESS ENTRY | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | POWER SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAR CARFAX
The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is world class and can compete with other 500-plus horsepower sport coupes out there. It delivers a combination of world-class performance, style and value that's tough to beat. The CTS-V has a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine that generates 556HP and 551Lb-Ft of Torque.
Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and automatic wipers. Comfort and convenience features include keyless ignition/entry, and many more.
The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe comes standard with high-performance antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.
