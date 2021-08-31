Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Cadillac CTS

6,655 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac CTS

2012 Cadillac CTS

V Coupe, RWD, SUPERCHARGED, 556HP, BREMBO BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Cadillac CTS

V Coupe, RWD, SUPERCHARGED, 556HP, BREMBO BRAKES

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7603048
  2. 7603048
  3. 7603048
  4. 7603048
  5. 7603048
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,655KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7603048
  • Stock #: PC7341
  • VIN: 1G6DV1EP4C0149467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7341
  • Mileage 6,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CADILLAC CTS-V | COUPE | RWD | 6.2L V8 | SUPERCHARGED | 556HP | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | BREMBO BRAKES | DUAL STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST | MEMORY PACKAGE | UNDERHOOD APPEARANCE PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | ONSTAR | REAR PARK ASSIST | AUTOMATIC CRASH RESPONSE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | RAIN SENSOR | KEYLESS ENTRY | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | POWER SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAR CARFAX







The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe is world class and can compete with other 500-plus horsepower sport coupes out there. It delivers a combination of world-class performance, style and value that's tough to beat. The CTS-V has a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine that generates 556HP and 551Lb-Ft of Torque.







Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and automatic wipers. Comfort and convenience features include keyless ignition/entry, and many more.







The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe comes standard with high-performance antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 33,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Bentley Contine...
 95,873 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,363 KM
$146,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory