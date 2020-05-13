Menu
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV

ESV|NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|8 SEATS

2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV

ESV|NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|8 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5019339
  • Stock #: 243044
  • VIN: 1GYS4HEF1CR243044
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GYS4HEF1CR243044, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL DVD, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22-inch CHROME WHEELS, 8 Passengers, Black on Tan Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats,  Blind Spot Monitor, Park Sensors, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, Rear Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Pedals, CD/DVD Changer, XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., ON Star, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Starter, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Wood/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records,  CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING:

5.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Email Dealer

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

