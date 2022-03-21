$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT
NAVI|REARCAM|DVD|PWR RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8732135
- Stock #: 278722
- VIN: 3GYT4NEF3CG278722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3GYT4NEF3CG278722, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DVD, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22-inch CHROME WHEELS, Black on Tan Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Sensors, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Pedals, CD/DVD Changer, XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., ON Star, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Starter, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Wood/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
