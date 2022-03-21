Menu
2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT

181,000 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT

2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT

NAVI|REARCAM|DVD|PWR RUNNING BOARDS

2012 Cadillac Escalade EXT

NAVI|REARCAM|DVD|PWR RUNNING BOARDS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8732135
  Stock #: 278722
  VIN: 3GYT4NEF3CG278722

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Tan Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3GYT4NEF3CG278722, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DVD, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22-inch CHROME WHEELS, Black on Tan Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Sensors, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Pedals, CD/DVD Changer, XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., ON Star, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Starter, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Wood/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

