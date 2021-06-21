Menu
2012 Chevrolet Corvette

65,894 KM

Details Description Features

$55,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

Z16 Grand Sport, 430HP, MAV, CAM, HEATED

Z16 Grand Sport, 430HP, MAV, CAM, HEATED

65,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7471302
  • Stock #: PC7200
  • VIN: 1G1YW2DW2C5106123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Titanium Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7200
  • Mileage 65,894 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z16 GRAND SPORT | 3LT | 430HP | CENTENNIAL EDITION | AUTOMATIC | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | GLASS ROOF | HEATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Z16 Grand Sport 3LT comes with a powerful naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 430hp 424 lb-ft of torque. It is an absolute speed machine, not for the pretenders but only for the players. It features a clean Black Exterior, coupled with Sporty Black Brake Calipers and Black Wheels. The interior features Gray Seats.







You'll receive on-road Navigation System. Enjoy/Bluetooth/MP3, with booming sound from a Bose Premium Sound System, Amenities include Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and many more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front/Side impact airbags, overhead rollover protection, Stability/Traction Control, and Security.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front fog lights
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
STEERING WHEEL
6
Front stabilizer bar
side mirrors
auto on/off
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Lumbar
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Mirror color: body-color
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Navigation system: DVD
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Front brake width: 1.3
Premium brand: Bose
Antenna type: element
Cupholders: covered
Axle ratio: 3.42
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Rear brake width: 1.0
Total speakers: 9
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 13.4
Center console: front console with armrest
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Video monitor size: 6.5 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
maintenance due
audio security system
voice operated
low oil level

