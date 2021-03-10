Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

157,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

RS*LT*1.4L*LOCAL TRADE

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

RS*LT*1.4L*LOCAL TRADE

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6794465
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC8C7320754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins, CIBC, and all Non-Prime Lenders. Low Interest Rates Available! Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional cost of $699.00. Make the Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, we provide you with a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim!!

**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT'S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**

-RS -LT -1.4L -LOCAL TRADE!

**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT’S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**

-RS -LT -1.4L -LOCAL TRADE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

