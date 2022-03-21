Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

249,536 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

249,536KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947831
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SC8C7105884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,536 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE 1.4LITRE ENGINE 4 CYLINDER 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF MANUAL KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE AIRCONDITIONING AUX CD SOLD AS IS THEREFORE NOT DRIVABLE UNTILL IT IS SAFETY CERTIFIED. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

