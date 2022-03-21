$3,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-627-5600
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8947831
- VIN: 1G1PL5SC8C7105884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 249,536 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE 1.4LITRE ENGINE 4 CYLINDER 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF MANUAL KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE AIRCONDITIONING AUX CD SOLD AS IS THEREFORE NOT DRIVABLE UNTILL IT IS SAFETY CERTIFIED. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.