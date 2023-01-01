Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

98,900 KM

Details Description Features

$12,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9848999
  2. 9848999
  3. 9848999
  4. 9848999
  5. 9848999
  6. 9848999
  7. 9848999
  8. 9848999
  9. 9848999
  10. 9848999
  11. 9848999
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848999
  • Stock #: 17934
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC2C7369416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17934
  • Mileage 98,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

CD & MP3 PLAYER
AUX
Power Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Locks & Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Ford Escape SE
 113,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 90,183 KM
$24,690 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 25,666 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory