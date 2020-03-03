Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

5401 Steeles Avenue W., Unit #2, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

416-745-0630

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749660
  • Stock #: 9153
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK7C6147304
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NO HIDDEN FEE,CLEAN CARPROOF,ACCIDENT FREE, MINT CONDITION. SAFTY INCLUDED.PURCHASE THIS BEAUTIFUL SUV TODAY AND GET WITH 36 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY UP TO $1000.00 PER CLAIM FOR FREE.SPECIAL LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE .EVERYONE WELLCOME ,GOOD,NEW AND BAD CREDIT.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

