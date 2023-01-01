Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

267,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Automatic, 4 DOOR, 3/Years Warranty Available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

267,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618481
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1C6366036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

 

--     Fully certified. 

--     4 Door,

--     Automatic,

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

