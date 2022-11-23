2012 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9398215

9398215 VIN: 1GCSGAFX3C1164999

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

