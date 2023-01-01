Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

|Wgn|SXT|

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

|Wgn|SXT|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495134
  • Stock #: 249054
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR249054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 249054
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
outside temp display
Dual Glove Boxes
Air filter
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
160-amp alternator
HD radiator
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.6L VVT V6 engine

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Tip Start
Black/Bright Grille
Tire carrier winch
Black door handles
Body-colour bodyside mouldings
Body-colour fascias
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

