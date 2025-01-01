Menu
WOW ONLY 99K KM, 3.6L V6, CarFax available, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC (& rear AC), Auto, Stow-N-Go 2nd row, 3rd can be made flat, Rear quarter windows open, Sliding door windows open, 1-touch windows, Power steering and mirrors, Variable intermittent wipers and much much more . <br><br>Main Features:<br> Seating for 7: Plenty of room for the whole family, with versatile seating arrangements!<br> 3.6L V6 Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and fuel efficiency for all your driving needs.<br> Stow n Go Seating: Effortlessly fold the seats flat into the floor for added cargo space.<br> Dual Sliding Side Doors: Easy access for kids and passengers, even in tight parking spots!<br> Rear Air Conditioning: Keep every passenger comfortable on even the hottest days.<br> AM/FM/CD Stereo: Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go with a quality sound system.<br> Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.<br> Safety Features: Equipped with multiple airbags and stability control for peace of mind.<br>Don t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable family vehicle. Schedule your test drive today! <br>Drive your family in style with the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE!<br> <br>Other MINI-VANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.<br><br>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada! <br>To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at: <br><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS>https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS</a> Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu<br><br>All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).<br><br>Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/</a><br><br>We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: <a href=https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/>https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/</a><br><br>We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in! <br><br>A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.<br><br>A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! <br><br>AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.<br><br>Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.<br><br>Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.<br>

12131760

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

Used
99,725KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6CR302854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2125
  • Mileage 99,725 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ONLY 99K KM, 3.6L V6, CarFax available, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC (& rear AC), Auto, Stow-N-Go 2nd row, 3rd can be made flat, Rear quarter windows open, Sliding door windows open, 1-touch windows, Power steering and mirrors, Variable intermittent wipers and much much more .

Main Features:
Seating for 7: Plenty of room for the whole family, with versatile seating arrangements!
3.6L V6 Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and fuel efficiency for all your driving needs.
Stow 'n Go Seating: Effortlessly fold the seats flat into the floor for added cargo space.
Dual Sliding Side Doors: Easy access for kids and passengers, even in tight parking spots!
Rear Air Conditioning: Keep every passenger comfortable on even the hottest days.
AM/FM/CD Stereo: Enjoy your favorite tunes on the go with a quality sound system.
Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
Safety Features: Equipped with multiple airbags and stability control for peace of mind.
Don t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable family vehicle. Schedule your test drive today!
Drive your family in style with the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE!

Other MINI-VANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Automatic hazard warning lights
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
14.3 STEERING RATIO
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CARGO NET STORAGE
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan