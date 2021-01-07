2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

CrewPlus/nav/cam/leather/dvd/alloptions/certified

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

159,546KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6574755
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1CR322894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,546 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER CREW PACKAGE FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION LEATHER BACK UP CAMERA LEATHER CAMERA HEATED SEATS REAR POWER SLIDING DOORS 2 REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH 6 CD CHANGER AUTOMATIC SLIDING DOORS HEATED STEERING WHEEL SATALITE RADIO ALLOY WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS  POWER REAR SLIDING DOORS POWER HEATED MIRRORS AIR CONDITIONING CRUISE CONTROL 2 SET OF KEYS COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

 

647 627 56 00 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

