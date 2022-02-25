Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

275,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Wheelchair van. all power

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Wheelchair van. all power

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

275,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8271990
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg5cr102130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,
--   Fully certified.
--  Wheelchair van ,
--   all Power Options ,
--   Automatic,  
 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,
-     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY



Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2012 Nissan Murano P...
 169,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 131,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 103,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory