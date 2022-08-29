2012 Dodge Journey

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 5 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9177592

9177592 VIN: 3C4PDCAB4CT210242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,571 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.