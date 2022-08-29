Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

180,571 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg/4CYLINDER/AUTO/CERTIFIED

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg/4CYLINDER/AUTO/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,571KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177592
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB4CT210242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,571 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE JOURNEY 4 CYLINDER 2.4LITRE 5 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH START STOP BUTTON BLUETOOTH POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ALLOY WHEELS CRUISE CONTROL  POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER OULET CLOTH SEATS AUX CD BRAKE ASSIST STABILITY CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

647 627 56 00 

 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

 

Address: 

 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

