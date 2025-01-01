$8,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Tradesman
CARGO VAN
2012 Dodge Tradesman
CARGO VAN
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,628KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4JDGAG1CR176613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2148
- Mileage 103,628 KM
Vehicle Description
145K, V6, AUTO, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), No rust, Roof rack, Shelving in rear, Rubber floors, and much much more .
Looking for a reliable, hardworking van that s built to handle your toughest jobs? The 2015 Dodge Ram Tradesman Van is your solution. With a powerful engine, spacious interior, and durability you can count on, this van is ready to take on whatever you throw at it.
Key Features:
Engine: 3.6L V6 for strong performance and efficiency
Transmission: Smooth 6-speed automatic for seamless driving
Cargo Space: Generous cargo capacity to haul tools, equipment, or whatever you need for the job
Interior: Simple, functional design with durable materials perfect for a work vehicle
Technology: AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and hands-free calling to stay connected on the go
Safety: Stability control, ABS, and airbags to keep you secure on every drive
Fuel Efficiency: Great gas mileage for a work van, so you can get more done without frequent fuel stops
Low Mileage: Well-maintained, low mileage for its year
Whether you're delivering goods, transporting equipment, or need a reliable van for your business, the 2015 Dodge Ram Tradesman is up to the challenge.
Lots of COMMERCIAL TRUCKS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
2 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
14.3 STEERING RATIO
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
2012 Dodge Tradesman