$5,888+ taxes & licensing
2012 Fiat 500
2dr HB Sport
2012 Fiat 500
2dr HB Sport
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,717KM
VIN 3C3CFFBRXCT195188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 195188
- Mileage 126,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Engine Immobilizer
Day/night rearview mirror
Locking glove box
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Floor Carpet
50/50 split fold-down rear seat
Driver seat memory
Aux 12V pwr outlet
Vehicle info centre
Door trim w/cloth inserts
Front reading/map lamps
Chrome interior door handles
Front passenger seat belt alert
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Front sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front seat reactive head restraints
Passenger in-seat cushion storage
Body-colour instrument panel bezels
Overhead passenger assist handle
Rear cargo area lamp
Rear cargo shelf panel
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Sport Suspension
Electric pwr steering
105-amp alternator
500-amp maintenance free battery
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
1.4L 16-valve I4 multi-air engine
Engine cover w/Fiat logo
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Door Handles
Fog Lamps
Bright License Plate Brow
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour fascias
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Tinted glass windows
Tire service kit
Black belt moulding
Spare tire not desired
Bi-function projector beam halogen headlamps
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags
Driver side knee bag
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Removable short mast antenna
Additional Features
Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel
Chrome shift knob
Red brake calipers
195/45R16XL tires
Side sills ground effects
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors -inc: spotter mirrors
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
2 front cupholders
2 rear floor-mounted cupholders
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing>
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
416-818-7799
2012 Fiat 500