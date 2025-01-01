Menu
Account
Sign In
  <p><span style=color: rgb(13, 23, 34); font-family: Graphik, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 0.2px; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;>Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756930560950_09520221122825678 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.</span></p>

2012 Fiat 500

126,717 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13107590

2012 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

  1. 13107590.754869602?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33812
  2. 13107590
  3. 13107590
  4. 13107590
  5. 13107590
  6. 13107590
  7. 13107590
  8. 13107590
  9. 13107590
  10. 13107590
  11. 13107590
  12. 13107590
  13. 13107590
  14. 13107590
  15. 13107590
  16. 13107590
  17. 13107590
  18. 13107590
Contact Seller

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,717KM
VIN 3C3CFFBRXCT195188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 195188
  • Mileage 126,717 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Engine Immobilizer
Day/night rearview mirror
Locking glove box
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Floor Carpet
50/50 split fold-down rear seat
Driver seat memory
Aux 12V pwr outlet
Vehicle info centre
Door trim w/cloth inserts
Front reading/map lamps
Chrome interior door handles
Front passenger seat belt alert
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Front sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front seat reactive head restraints
Passenger in-seat cushion storage
Body-colour instrument panel bezels
Overhead passenger assist handle
Rear cargo area lamp
Rear cargo shelf panel

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Sport Suspension
Electric pwr steering
105-amp alternator
500-amp maintenance free battery
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
1.4L 16-valve I4 multi-air engine
Engine cover w/Fiat logo

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Chrome Door Handles
Fog Lamps
Bright License Plate Brow
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour fascias
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Tinted glass windows
Tire service kit
Black belt moulding
Spare tire not desired
Bi-function projector beam halogen headlamps

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags
Driver side knee bag

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Removable short mast antenna

Additional Features

Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel
Chrome shift knob
Red brake calipers
195/45R16XL tires
Side sills ground effects
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors -inc: spotter mirrors
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
2 front cupholders
2 rear floor-mounted cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD

Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos 2dr Conv Comfortline for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Volkswagen Eos 2dr Conv Comfortline 92,861 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2006 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn AWD 325xi for sale in Toronto, ON
2006 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn AWD 325xi 188,844 KM $5,488 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr V6 Execline for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr V6 Execline 190,759 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-818-XXXX

(click to show)

416-818-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing>

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

416-818-7799

2012 Fiat 500