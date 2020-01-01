Menu
2012 Fiat 500

AUTO,68KM,POP,5900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2012 Fiat 500

AUTO,68KM,POP,5900,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4404849
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black & White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,
$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,ONE OWNER ONTARIO CAR,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX
AVAILABLE,$5900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE
CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

