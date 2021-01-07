Menu
2012 Fiat 500

42,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

CONVERTIBLE

2012 Fiat 500

CONVERTIBLE

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6479322
  VIN: 3C3CFFDR5CT211648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3C3CFFDR5CT211648, CONVERTIBLE, BLUETOOTH, Red on Leather, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, CD Player, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, ABS, ESC, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, One Owner Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

