2012 Ford Econoline ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,960 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8071900

8071900 VIN: 1FTNE2EW2CDA73853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.