2012 Ford Econoline ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,960 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8530457

8530457 Stock #: C2105

C2105 VIN: 1FTNE1EW8CDA74595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.