2012 Ford Econoline ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,960 + taxes & licensing 1 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8640080

8640080 Stock #: C2126

C2126 VIN: 1FTNE2EWXCDA73910

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Convenience Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.