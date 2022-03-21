Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

179,800 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-250|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|WEBASTO|

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-250|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|WEBASTO|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 8787200
  2. 8787200
  3. 8787200
  4. 8787200
  5. 8787200
  6. 8787200
  7. 8787200
  8. 8787200
  9. 8787200
  10. 8787200
  11. 8787200
  12. 8787200
  13. 8787200
  14. 8787200
  15. 8787200
  16. 8787200
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787200
  • Stock #: A00339
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EL0CDA00339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A00339
  • Mileage 179,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.


*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


 

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

2015 Volvo XC60 2015...
 193,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Se...
 42,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit 25...
 275,822 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory