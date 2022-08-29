2012 Ford Econoline ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,960 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9231673

9231673 Stock #: C2411

C2411 VIN: 1FDFE4FS9CDA17030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Bus

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 21

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats

