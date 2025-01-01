$6,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
2012 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Polo Auto Sales
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
855-885-7503
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9DG1CKA11882
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Escape XLT Certified!!!! -Automatic -3.0L engine -195 000km -4WD -Tinted window -Cloth seats *HST not included in the price. *Ontario Registered Dealership *Members of UCDA 416-566-4564 www.PoloAutoSales.com 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Polo Auto Sales
2008 MINI Cooper Hardtop 190,000 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT 195,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Email Polo Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Polo Auto Sales
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
855-885-XXXX(click to show)
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Polo Auto Sales
855-885-7503
2012 Ford Escape