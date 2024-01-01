Menu
2012 Ford Expedition

115,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Expedition

LIMITED|MAX|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS

2012 Ford Expedition

LIMITED|MAX|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK2A50CEF46224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2A50CEF46224, 4X4, LONG WHEEL BASE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, 9,000lbs TOWING CAPACITY, Burgundy on Black Leather, Sirius Satellite Radio, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2009 Hummer H3 H3T ALPHA|V8|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Hummer H3 H3T ALPHA|V8|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS 126,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volkswagen New Beetle TRIPLE WHITE|CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Volkswagen New Beetle TRIPLE WHITE|CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS 157,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 MINI Cooper Convertible S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|17in WHELLS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 MINI Cooper Convertible S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|17in WHELLS 114,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Ford Expedition