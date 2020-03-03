2012 Ford Expedition

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Wheels: Polished Aluminum

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Rearview monitor

Radio: AM/FM

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Steering wheel: tilt

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Center console: front console with storage

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Liftgate window: manual flip-up

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Third row headrests: adjustable

Third row seat folding: power

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Front struts

Shift knob trim: leather

Subwoofer: 1

Front brake diameter: 13.8

Front brake width: 1.3

Rear brake width: 0.9

Running boards: step

Camera system: rearview

Rear seat: heated

Rear audio: volume control

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Antenna type: element

Adjustable pedals: power

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Taillights: LED rear center

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Rear air conditioning: independently controlled

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Roof rack color: black

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Premium brand

Spare tire size: full-size

Assist handle: front

Emergency locking retractors: front

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Battery: maintenance-free

Skid plate(s): front

Body side moldings: body-color

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Rear struts

Door handle color: chrome

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Total speakers: 6

Alternator: 150 amps

Power door locks: auto-locking

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Axle ratio: 3.73

Rear air conditioning zones: single

Storage: accessory hook

Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench

Capless fuel filler system

Power outlet(s): 115V

Infotainment: SYNC

Programmable safety key

Driver seat: cooled

Passenger seat: cooled

Solar-tinted glass: front

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2

Watts: 160

Roof rack: crossbars

Third row seatbelts: 3-point

Rear quarter windows: power

Running board color: body-color

Rear brake diameter: 13.5

4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting

Trailer hitch: Class IV

Grille color: body-color

Upholstery accents: perforated

Window defogger: rear

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm

Trailer wiring: 4-pin

Headphone jacks: front

Steering ratio: 20

Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

