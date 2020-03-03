Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford Expedition

EL Limited, 8 PASS, DVD, NAV, HEATED/COOLED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Expedition

EL Limited, 8 PASS, DVD, NAV, HEATED/COOLED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4792434
  2. 4792434
  3. 4792434
  4. 4792434
  5. 4792434
  6. 4792434
  7. 4792434
  8. 4792434
  9. 4792434
  10. 4792434
  11. 4792434
  12. 4792434
  13. 4792434
  14. 4792434
  15. 4792434
  16. 4792434
  17. 4792434
  18. 4792434
  19. 4792434
  20. 4792434
  21. 4792434
  22. 4792434
  23. 4792434
  24. 4792434
  25. 4792434
  26. 4792434
  27. 4792434
  28. 4792434
  29. 4792434
  30. 4792434
  31. 4792434
  32. 4792434
  33. 4792434
Contact Seller

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,001KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4792434
  • Stock #: PC5352
  • VIN: 1FMJK2A58CEF46262
Exterior Colour
Autumn Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2012 FORD EXPEDITION | EL | LIMITED | 8 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | DVD HEADRESTS | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2012 Ford Expedition Limited is the top of the line when it comes to Large SUV's in the Ford Lineup. With a powerful 5.4L V8, hauling around both up to 8 passengers or with the folding rear seats practically anything will be a breeze. With luxury features like leather seats, Navigation to get you where you need to be on time, Heated and Cooled front seats, this Ford is loaded!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Wheels: Polished Aluminum
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Rearview monitor
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Liftgate window: manual flip-up
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Third row seat folding: power
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Front struts
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Front brake diameter: 13.8
  • Front brake width: 1.3
  • Rear brake width: 0.9
  • Running boards: step
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear seat: heated
  • Rear audio: volume control
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Antenna type: element
  • Adjustable pedals: power
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Taillights: LED rear center
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Roof rack color: black
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Premium brand
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Skid plate(s): front
  • Body side moldings: body-color
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Rear struts
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Alternator: 150 amps
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Axle ratio: 3.73
  • Rear air conditioning zones: single
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Power outlet(s): 115V
  • Infotainment: SYNC
  • Programmable safety key
  • Driver seat: cooled
  • Passenger seat: cooled
  • Solar-tinted glass: front
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
  • Watts: 160
  • Roof rack: crossbars
  • Third row seatbelts: 3-point
  • Rear quarter windows: power
  • Running board color: body-color
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.5
  • 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
  • Trailer hitch: Class IV
  • Grille color: body-color
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • Headphone jacks: front
  • Steering ratio: 20
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 62,998 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 98,541 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan G...
 39,509 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message