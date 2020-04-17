Menu
2012 Ford Expedition

LIMITED|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS|PWR. RUNNING BOARDS

2012 Ford Expedition

LIMITED|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS|PWR. RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4881654
  • Stock #: F46247
  • VIN: 1FMJK2A51CEF46247
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2A51CEF46247, 4X4, LONG WHEEL BASE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black Leather, Sirius Satellite Radio, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

