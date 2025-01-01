Menu
<p>PREVIOUS SNOW PLOW TRUCK! VERY LOW KM! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG, </p><p>4X4 WORKS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! NO PLOW INCLUDED! SNOW-WAY PLOW </p><p>CONNECTION SET UP! NO SAFETY! HAS OWNERSHIP! IDEALLY FOR YARD VEHICLE!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEICLES/</p>

2012 Ford F-150

162,000 KM

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT

12893330

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTVX1EF1CKE26261

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

PREVIOUS SNOW PLOW TRUCK! VERY LOW KM! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG, 

4X4 WORKS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! NO PLOW INCLUDED! SNOW-WAY PLOW 

CONNECTION SET UP! NO SAFETY! HAS OWNERSHIP! IDEALLY FOR YARD VEHICLE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEICLES/

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Ford F-150