2012 Ford Focus
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
192,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10359435
- Stock #: UI20736A
- VIN: 1FAHP3K28CL397996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
