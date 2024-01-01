Menu
<p>HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW!KM! ONLY 153500 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! </p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!  BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL</p><p>ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY NICE CLEAN LITTLE CAR! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 Ford Focus

153,500 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK AUTO

12045412

2012 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK AUTO

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FAHP3K29CL325608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW!KM! ONLY 153500 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!  BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY NICE CLEAN LITTLE CAR! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Ford Focus