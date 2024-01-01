$4,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
SE HATCHBACK AUTO
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,500 KM
Vehicle Description
HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW!KM! ONLY 153500 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY NICE CLEAN LITTLE CAR! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
