2012 FORD FOCUS SES - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER SEATS - POWER SUNROOF - SPORT PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED MIRRORS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - LCD MULTIFUNCTION SCREEN - TILT AND TELESCOPIC MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL - MICROSOFT SYNC WITH VOICE COMMAND - CD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - A/C - CRUISE CONTROL - KEYLESS ENTRY - AUTO DIMMING MIRROR - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 118,000KM - $6,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/