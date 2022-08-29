Menu
Account
2012 Ford Focus

121,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Start Auto Ltd.

416-831-5583

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Focus Hatchback 

This vehicle is for sale at AS-IS condition

This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors Hatchback, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.

Also you can purchase this vehicle with safety and 2 Years Gold Plus Powertrain Warranty for extra $ 900.00, call our office for more informations.

For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583

10 Day temporary trip permit available when buying as-is vehicles 

In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed.

THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm             

Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm                 

Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Start Auto Ltd.

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

