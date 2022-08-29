$5,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-5583
2012 Ford Focus
Location
Start Auto Ltd.
434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6
416-831-5583
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9143494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Focus Hatchback
This vehicle is for sale at AS-IS condition
This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors Hatchback, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.
Also you can purchase this vehicle with safety and 2 Years Gold Plus Powertrain Warranty for extra $ 900.00, call our office for more informations.
All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !
For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583
10 Day temporary trip permit available when buying as-is vehicles
In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed.
THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !
Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle
NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES
We are open seven days a week
Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm
Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm
Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm
Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available
START AUTO LTD.
434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.