Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve. Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!  Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive! We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!   All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. *All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

2012 Ford Fusion

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fusion

|Hybrid|

2012 Ford Fusion

|Hybrid|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
VIN 3FADP0L33CR292840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 292840
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve. Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!  Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive! We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!   All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. *All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front seatback map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
Unique interior trim
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Occupant classification system
Front/rear side curtain air bags
SOS post-crash alert system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Solar tinted glass
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Auto on/off halogen headlamps

Additional Features

crash severity sensor
P225/50VR17 all-season BSW tires
load-limiting retractors
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners
16 steel mini spare wheel & tire
Regenerative braking
2.5L I4 Atkinson hybrid engine
dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags
17 15-spoke painted aluminum wheels
Instrument cluster -inc: SmartGauge w/EcoGuide
key fob operated global controls
275V sealed Ni-MH hybrid battery
4-wheel anti-lock brake system ABS
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children LATCH
Fixed rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/2 cupholders
Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control DEATC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-XXXX

416-248-1241

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2012 Ford Fusion