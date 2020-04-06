Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

SE

2012 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 233,681KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4862112
  • Stock #: 10174
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA8CR368979
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (CW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***
Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
  • Occupant classification system
  • 16" steel mini spare wheel & tire
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar tinted glass
Convenience
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Auto on/off halogen headlamps
Power Options
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Trim
  • Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
  • SOS post-crash alert system
  • Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
  • Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
  • Climate control w/cabin air filter
  • Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
  • Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
  • Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
  • Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • 2.5L 16-VALVE I4 DURATEC ENGINE
  • Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer
  • Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
  • Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor

Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

