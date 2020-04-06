2012 Ford Fusion

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Occupant classification system

16" steel mini spare wheel & tire

AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar tinted glass Convenience Front/rear floor mats

Auto on/off halogen headlamps Power Options Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors

(2) 12V pwr outlets

Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Trim Tri-bar bright chrome grille Seating Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders

Additional Features Battery Saver

Dual chrome exhaust tips

Front seatback map pockets

Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers

Anti-theft perimeter alarm

SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

SOS post-crash alert system

Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release

Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions

Climate control w/cabin air filter

Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)

Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage

Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights

Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

2.5L 16-VALVE I4 DURATEC ENGINE

Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer

Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering

Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor

