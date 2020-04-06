2012 Ford Fusion

- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
- Occupant classification system
- 16" steel mini spare wheel & tire
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
- Comfort
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar tinted glass
- Convenience
-
- Front/rear floor mats
- Auto on/off halogen headlamps
- Power Options
-
- Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature
- Security
-
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Trim
-
- Tri-bar bright chrome grille
- Seating
-
- Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
- Additional Features
-
- Battery Saver
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- Front seatback map pockets
- Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
- Anti-theft perimeter alarm
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
- SOS post-crash alert system
- Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
- Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
- Climate control w/cabin air filter
- Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
- Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
- Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
- Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags, front/rear side curtain air bags
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- 2.5L 16-VALVE I4 DURATEC ENGINE
- Instrument cluster -inc: message centre, trip computer
- Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
- Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.