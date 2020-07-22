2012 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
2011 FORD MUSTANG GT | 412HP | CALIFORNIA SPECIAL | 1 OF 121 | GRABBER BLUE | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Ford is finally getting serious with the Mustang GT with its powerful and state-of-the-art 5.0 liter thirty-two-valve V8 that generates a whopping 412hp and 390lb.ft. of torque. With this high-tech engine and the standard six-speed manual you get a segment best 26mpg on the highway while rocketing out to 60mph in 4.3 seconds!
The California Special Edition Package, which in Grabber Blue is limited to just 121 vehicles available! This unique appearance package gives the new GT more aggressive looks and a more unique and comfortable interior. It consists of a front fascia highlighted with a horizontal slat grille with Pony emblem on the side, a deeper lower air-intake with integral round projector beam foglamps and splitter, a black GT/CS side tape graphic on the doors that gives the car the appearance of movement when parked, side scoops, a pedestal rear spoiler, a unique California Special silver rear badge, a diffuser fitted between the dual exhaust tips to better manage the air, and custom 19X8.5 inch machined face, argent painted aluminum wheels with GT chiseled on one spoke, and wrapped with Pirelli 245/45ZR19 inch P Zero Nero ultra-high-performance tires.
Inside, black leather seating and door trim with special "carbon" inserts gave the GT/CS interior a look all its own. Specially embroidered GT/CS logo floor mats and a uniquely finished instrument panel completed cabin enhancement for the 2011 California Special.
