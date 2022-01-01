Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

164,000 KM

Details

$22,880

+ tax & licensing
$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

GT-CONVERTIBLE-CALIFORNIA SPECIAL-NAVIGATION

2012 Ford Mustang

GT-CONVERTIBLE-CALIFORNIA SPECIAL-NAVIGATION

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8123512
  • Stock #: W22-12
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF3C5217349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W22-12
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED } **THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

BUILT FORD TOUGH! THIS IS ONE HOT MUSTANG! **CALIFORNIA SPECIAL** CANADIAN CAR! WELL MAINTAINED WITH SERVICE RECORDS!

The goal of the 2012 GT/CS was to give it a more aggressive look. The aggressive matte black front chin spoiler underneath a horizontal bar grill with a galloping thoroughbred off to the right side certainly did that. Signature GT-CS side stripes leading back to a set of side scoops identifying the car as a California Special, meanwhile out back the Mustang GT has a GT500 style diffuser and a larger spoiler on the blacked out deck lid. The Mustang GT-CS rides on a set of 10 spoke two tone alloy wheels branded with the GT logo and the inside will feature a few new trim options as well.

Based on the Mustang GT Premium, the 2012 GT/CS got a 5.0-liter DOHC V-8 that was good for an easy 412 horsepower. **COYOTE ENGINE** Automatic transmission!

RARE RED  ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND BLACK CONVERTIBLE TOP!! FULLY LOADED!! SHAKER SOUND! NAVIGATION PACKAGE!! SPOILER! FOGS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! POWER TOP!! 19 INCH  WHEELS!! NO MODIFICATIONS!!

BEST DEAL IN TOWN! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES! WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 20 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

GT-CONVERTIBLE-CALIFORNIA SPECIAL-NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

