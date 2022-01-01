2012 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $22,880 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8123512

8123512 Stock #: W22-12

W22-12 VIN: 1ZVBP8FF3C5217349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # W22-12

Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages GT-CONVERTIBLE-CALIFORNIA SPECIAL-NAVIGATION Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.