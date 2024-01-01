Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>VERY RARE CUBE VAN! G3500 LONG WHEELBASE! GAS ! 16 FT BOX, GOOD BODY OVERALL!</p><p>DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>READY FOR WORK. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 GMC Savana

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Savana

3500 LWB CUBE VAN

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Savana

3500 LWB CUBE VAN

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1730148357
  2. 1730148357
  3. 1730148358
  4. 1730148358
  5. 1730148357
  6. 1730148358
  7. 1730148358
  8. 1730148358
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GD374BG2C1157890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE CUBE VAN! G3500 LONG WHEELBASE! GAS ! 16 FT BOX, GOOD BODY OVERALL!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

READY FOR WORK. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 177,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo S60 T5 Level 2 for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Volvo S60 T5 Level 2 172,500 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord EXL for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Accord EXL 140,500 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Savana