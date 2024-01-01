$13,999+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Savana
3500 LWB CUBE VAN
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE CUBE VAN! G3500 LONG WHEELBASE! GAS ! 16 FT BOX, GOOD BODY OVERALL!
DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
READY FOR WORK. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118