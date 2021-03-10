Menu
2012 GMC Savana

284,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2012 GMC Savana

2012 GMC Savana

3500*6.0L*SHELVING*ROOF RACK*SLIDING DOOR

2012 GMC Savana

3500*6.0L*SHELVING*ROOF RACK*SLIDING DOOR

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

284,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6794459
  VIN: 1gtz7tcg2c1169755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 284,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins, CIBC, and all Non-Prime Lenders. Low Interest Rates Available! Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional cost of $699.00. Make the Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, we provide you with a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim!!

**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT’S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**

-3500 -6.0L -SHELVING -ROOF RACK -SLIDING DOOR

-READY FOR WORK!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Transmission Overdrive Switch

