2012 GMC Sierra 1500

188,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8504624
  • Stock #: N81867A
  • VIN: 1GTR1VEA5CZ307103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Recent Arrival! *Detailed* *Value Market Pricing*, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim. Steel Gray Metallic 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Extended Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

