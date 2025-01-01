Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any Canadian weather condition? Look no further than this 2012 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-2, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This white beauty with a black interior is ready to turn heads and get you where you need to go in comfort and style.</p><p>Powered by a smooth 6-cylinder engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, this Terrain offers a confident driving experience. With 125,438 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on many more adventures. It comes packed with features that make every journey enjoyable, including heated seats and heated mirrors to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a premium sound system to keep you entertained, and a sunroof to let in the sunshine on bright days.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you want to drive this Terrain home:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer snow, rain, and ice with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need to stay safe and in control.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Experience the luxurious comfort of heated seats, perfect for those cold Canadian winters.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear sound with the premium sound system, making every drive an enjoyable experience.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the fresh air with the panoramic sunroof, making your drive feel more spacious and connected to the outdoors.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with ease and confidence with the rearview camera, providing a clear view of whats behind you.</li></ol><p>Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to see this GMC Terrain for yourself and experience the difference it can make in your life.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> <em>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</em></p>

2012 GMC Terrain

125,438 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2

12414330

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr SLT-2

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Accident Free

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,438KM
Condition: Excellent
VIN: 2GKFLXE51C6176361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2012 GMC Terrain