$7,888+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-2
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLT-2
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,438 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any Canadian weather condition? Look no further than this 2012 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT-2, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This white beauty with a black interior is ready to turn heads and get you where you need to go in comfort and style.
Powered by a smooth 6-cylinder engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, this Terrain offers a confident driving experience. With 125,438 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on many more adventures. It comes packed with features that make every journey enjoyable, including heated seats and heated mirrors to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a premium sound system to keep you entertained, and a sunroof to let in the sunshine on bright days.
Here are five features that will make you want to drive this Terrain home:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow, rain, and ice with confidence, knowing you have the traction you need to stay safe and in control.
- Heated Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort of heated seats, perfect for those cold Canadian winters.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear sound with the premium sound system, making every drive an enjoyable experience.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the fresh air with the panoramic sunroof, making your drive feel more spacious and connected to the outdoors.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with ease and confidence with the rearview camera, providing a clear view of what's behind you.
Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to see this GMC Terrain for yourself and experience the difference it can make in your life.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-841-7058