$11,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Accord
EX-L-AUTO-SUNROOF-LEATHER-NAVI-CERTIFIED
2012 Honda Accord
EX-L-AUTO-SUNROOF-LEATHER-NAVI-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
416-577-2961
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24-65616
- Mileage 129,600 KM
Vehicle Description
{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 129,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFED ** LOW KMS!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!!
********* HONDA NATION!! THIS IS ONE SLEEK AND SPORTY ACCORD ***********
The PERFECT CAR For The City!! Finished In SLEEK GREY On BLACK LEATHER! 2.4L I-4CYL GAS SAVER! FULLY LOADED!! AUTO!! NAVIGATION! POWER SUNROOF! HEATED POWER LEATHER! FULL POWER OPTIONS! SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE! KEYLESS ENTRY!! CRUISE CONTROL! ALLOY WHEELS & MORE! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! GREAT For UBER, LYFT & SKIP THE DISHES!!
CARFAX LINK BELOW:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?id=6QwJE/duAegSA5CnD1fqBTHq9k1JHKlq
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!
OVER 24 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare!
Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!
Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!
LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.
350 WESTON RD.
Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9
Direct: 416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600
Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA
Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com
Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lucky Motorcars Inc
Lucky Motorcars Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-577-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-577-2961