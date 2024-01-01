2012 Honda Accord

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 129,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFED ** LOW KMS!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!!</p> <p>********* HONDA NATION!! THIS IS ONE SLEEK AND SPORTY ACCORD ***********</p> <p>The PERFECT CAR For The City!!  Finished In SLEEK GREY On BLACK LEATHER! 2.4L I-4CYL GAS SAVER! FULLY LOADED!! AUTO!! NAVIGATION!  POWER SUNROOF! HEATED POWER LEATHER! FULL POWER OPTIONS! SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE! KEYLESS ENTRY!! CRUISE CONTROL! ALLOY WHEELS & MORE! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! GREAT For UBER, LYFT & SKIP THE DISHES!! </p> <p>CARFAX LINK BELOW:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?id=6QwJE/duAegSA5CnD1fqBTHq9k1JHKlq</p><br><p>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!</p> <p>OVER 24 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! </p> <p>Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!</p> <p>Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!</p> <p>LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         </p> <p>350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             </p> <p>Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       </p> <p>Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   </p> <p>Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     </p> <p>Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com</p> <p>Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!</p>

2012 Honda Accord

129,600 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L-AUTO-SUNROOF-LEATHER-NAVI-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L-AUTO-SUNROOF-LEATHER-NAVI-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,600KM
VIN 1HGCS1B85CA800616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-65616
  • Mileage 129,600 KM

Vehicle Description

{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 129,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFED ** LOW KMS!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!!


********* HONDA NATION!! THIS IS ONE SLEEK AND SPORTY ACCORD ***********


The PERFECT CAR For The City!!  Finished In SLEEK GREY On BLACK LEATHER! 2.4L I-4CYL GAS SAVER! FULLY LOADED!! AUTO!! NAVIGATION!  POWER SUNROOF! HEATED POWER LEATHER! FULL POWER OPTIONS! SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE! KEYLESS ENTRY!! CRUISE CONTROL! ALLOY WHEELS & MORE! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! GREAT For UBER, LYFT & SKIP THE DISHES!! 


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en-ca/?id=6QwJE/duAegSA5CnD1fqBTHq9k1JHKlq


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 24 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc

Used 2015 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-CERTIFIED 126,000 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen TSI S AWD 4MOTION-6 SPEED MANUAL-PANOROOF-LEATHER-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen TSI S AWD 4MOTION-6 SPEED MANUAL-PANOROOF-LEATHER-CERTIFIED 115,000 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-ONLY 91KMS-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-ONLY 91KMS-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-CERTIFIED 91,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lucky Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-577-XXXX

(click to show)

416-577-2961

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord