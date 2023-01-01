Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring, Leather, roof, Navi, Camra, Warranty avai

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring, Leather, roof, Navi, Camra, Warranty avai

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1693545264
  2. 1693544350
  3. 1693545263
  4. 1693545262
  5. 1693545265
  6. 1693545262
  7. 1693545262
  8. 1693545263
  9. 1693545263
  10. 1693545263
  11. 1693545263
  12. 1693545263
  13. 1693545264
  14. 1693545264
  15. 1693545264
  16. 1693545264
  17. 1693545264
  18. 1693545264
  19. 1693545265
  20. 1693545265
  21. 1693545265
  22. 1693545265
  23. 1693545265
  24. 1693544463
  25. 1693544468
  26. 1693544473
  27. 1693544478
  28. 1693544483
  29. 1693544488
  30. 1693544493
  31. 1693544498
  32. 1693544503
  33. 1693544508
  34. 1693544513
  35. 1693544517
  36. 1693544522
  37. 1693544525
  38. 1693544527
  39. 1693544530
  40. 1693544532
  41. 1693544534
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10369173
  • Stock #: 129-2308-101//15//ALV
  • VIN: 2hkrm4h94ch111289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

---    Fully certified      ,,,, Touring

---    AWD, --   Leather,  Sunroof, ---   Navigations, ---   Camera

--      Automatic

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2012 BMW X5 50i, M P...
 195,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2009 Audi A3 Quatrro,
 211,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento LX,...
 144,000 KM
$12,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory