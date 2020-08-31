2012 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

